Djokovic and his sore right wrist help Serbia reach United Cup quarters

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic has overcome a right wrist issue to defeat the Czech Republic’s Jiri Lehecka and help Serbia advance into the United Cup mixed team quarterfinals. The No. 1-ranked Djokovic and reigning Australian Open champion was troubled by his wrist during practice on Tuesday morning. He received intense treatment from his physio. Djokovic was cleared to play his singles and it was just as well after Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova defeated Olga Danilovic to give the Czech Republic a 1-0 lead. Serbia won the mixed doubles without Djokovic and will face Australia in the last eight on Wednesday in Perth.

