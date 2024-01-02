Djokovic and his sore right wrist advance Serbia to likely United Cup quarterfinals in Perth

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic has overcame a right wrist issue to defeat the Czech Republic’s Jiri Lehecka 6-1, 6-7 (3), 6-1 and advance Serbia through to a likely spot in the United Cup mixed team quarterfinals. The No. 1-ranked Djokovic and defending Australian Open champion was troubled by his wrist during practice on Tuesday morning, with the injury requiring intense treatment from his physio. Djokovic was cleared to play his singles match and it was just as well after Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova defeated Olga Danilovic 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 to give the Czech Republic a 1-0 lead. With Serbia’s quarterfinal spot likely secured and Djokovic wanting to rest his wrist, the 36-year-old opted against playing in the deciding mixed doubles.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.