Djokovic and Alcaraz set to meet again in group stage of Davis Cup Finals

MADRID (AP) — The budding rivalry between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic is set to be renewed in the group stage of the Davis Cup Finals next month. Alcaraz and Djokovic were included in teams announced Monday by Spain and Serbia, respectively, for the competition that will be played Sept. 12-17 in Valencia, Spain. Alcaraz defeated Djokovic in the Wimbledon final in July. The Spaniard is No. 1 in the world, with Djokovic sitting at No. 2. Spain and Serbia have been drawn in the same group along with the Czech Republic and South Korea.

