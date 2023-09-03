DJ Uiagalelei’s 5 total TDs lead No. 18 Oregon St. to a 42-17 win over San Jose St.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — DJ Uiagalelei got off to a fast start for his new team, throwing three touchdown passes and running for two more to lead No. 18 Oregon State to a 42-17 victory over San Jose State. The former five-star recruit who went from a promising prospect to the bench during his three years at Clemson looked very comfortable in his Beavers debut. Uiagalelei finished 20 for 25 for 239 yards to help the Beavers start the season on the right note as they try to build on last year’s 10-win campaign. The Spartans have lost 31 of their last 32 games against ranked opponents.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.