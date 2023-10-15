DJ Uiagalelei, Ryan Cooper Jr. power No. 15 Oregon State to a 36-24 win over No. 18 UCLA

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Defensive back Ryan Cooper Jr. ran an interception back 67 yards for a touchdown late in the first half and No. 15 Oregon State overcame No. 18 UCLA’s stalwart defense for a 36-24 victory. DJ Uiagalelei went 14 for 24 and threw for 266 yards and two touchdowns and Atticus Sappington kicked three field goals for the Beavers. Jack Velling caught three passes for 83 yards and two scores. UCLA freshman quarterback Dante Moore was 15 of 34 for 168 yards and a touchdown pass, but was intercepted three times.

