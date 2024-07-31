DJ Moore agrees to 4-year, $110 million contract extension with the Bears

LAKE F0REST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore has agreed to a four-year, $110 million contract extension with $82.6 million guaranteed. His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Moore also received a $20 million signing bonus. The Bears acquired Moore last year in a high-profile trade from the Carolina Panthers. Moore led the Bears last season with 96 receptions for 1,364 yards and eight touchdowns. Moore had two years remaining on an extension he signed with Carolina. This deal puts him under contract through 2029.

