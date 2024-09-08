DJ Lagway lights up the Swamp with 456 yards passing and 3 TDs in 45-7 rout of Samford

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Highly touted freshman DJ Lagway threw for 456 yards and three touchdowns in his first collegiate start, and Florida beat lower-division Samford 45-7 to give embattled coach Billy Napier a brief reprieve following a season-opening debacle. Lagway completed his first seven passes while filling in for Graham Mertz (concussion) and showed why he was the consensus No. 1 QB recruit in the country last year. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound Texan connected on six passes that gained at least 30 yards. The Gators accomplished that a mere 14 times last season. Lagway broke the school record for passing yards by a freshman. He topped Chris Leak’s mark of 268 set in 2003 against Kentucky.

