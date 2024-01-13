DJ Horne’s career-high 27 lead NC State past Louisville, 89-83

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — DJ Horne drained six of the nine 3-points shots he took, scoring a season-high 27 points as North Carolina State bounced back from its first Atlantic Coast Conference loss to beat Louisville 89-83. The win marks the first time since the 2001-02 season that the Wolfpack have won their first three ACC road games.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.