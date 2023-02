STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — DJ Horne scored eight points in Arizona State’s closing 14-2 run and the Sun Devils rallied for a 69-65 win over Stanford. Arizona State sweeps the regular season series with the Cardinal and now have won 10 of its last 14 meetings with Stanford.

