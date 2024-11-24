DJ Giddens runs for 143 yards, 2 touchdowns to lead Kansas State over Cincinnati 41-15

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — DJ Giddens rushed for 143 yards, on just 15 carries, with two touchdowns, as Kansas State defeated Cincinnati 41-15. Kansas State (8-3, 5-3 Big 12) snapped a two-game losing streak with the victory. Cincinnati (5-6, 3-5 Big 12) lost its fourth straight game. The Bearcats need a home win against TCU next Saturday to achieve bowl eligibility. Avery Johnson was 13-of-23 for 147 yards and two touchdowns for KSU. Brendan Sorsby was 21-of-39 for 200 yards and two touchdowns for the Bearcats.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.