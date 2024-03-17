DJ Burns bruises NC State into the NCAA Tournament, and March Madness will be his next big chance

By STEPHEN WHYNO The Associated Press
North Carolina State forward DJ Burns Jr. (30) hoists the MVP trophy as he joins his teammates as they celebrate winning an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina to win the championship of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament, Saturday, March 16, 2024, in Washington. North Carolina State won 84-76.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Susan Walsh]

WASHINGTON (AP) — DJ Burns Jr. won ACC Tournament honors and hit the first 3-pointer of his college career to push North Carolina State into March Madness. The 6-foot-9, 275-pound senior’s next trick will be with the nation watching in the NCAA Tournament. Burns helped NC State knock off fourth-ranked North Carolina by routinely backing down Armando Bacot and scoring 20 points to go along with a career best-tying seven assists. Teammates think there’s no limit to the damage Burns can do against opponents who haven’t played against him before.

