DJ Burns bruises NC State into the NCAA Tournament, and March Madness will be his next big chance

WASHINGTON (AP) — DJ Burns Jr. won ACC Tournament honors and hit the first 3-pointer of his college career to push North Carolina State into March Madness. The 6-foot-9, 275-pound senior’s next trick will be with the nation watching in the NCAA Tournament. Burns helped NC State knock off fourth-ranked North Carolina by routinely backing down Armando Bacot and scoring 20 points to go along with a career best-tying seven assists. Teammates think there’s no limit to the damage Burns can do against opponents who haven’t played against him before.

