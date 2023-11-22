Dixon, Moore lead Villanova over Texas Tech 85-69 in 1st round of Battle 4 Atlantis

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Eric Dixon scored 19 points, Justin Moore added 18 and Villanova beat Texas Tech 85-69 on Wednesday at the Battle 4 Atlantis. Villanova will take on No. 14 North Carolina in a semifinal Thursday while the Red Raiders will face Northern Iowa in the consolation bracket. Pop Isaacs scored 16 points, Joe Toussaint 15 and Devan Cambridge 11 for Texas Tech. Villanova took the lead for good a little over halfway through the first half, led by eight at halftime then fended off the Red Raiders, who were within single digits with seven minutes remaining. That’s when Moore hit a long 3-pointer and the Wildcats went on to extend their lead to 17 with 2:11 remaining.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.