Dixon hits go-ahead 3-pointer, scores 32 points in Villanova’s 68-66 OT win over No. 12 Creighton

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Eric Dixon made the go-ahead 3-pointer with 28 seconds left in overtime to finish his 32-point night and Villanova held off No. 12 Creighton 68-66 on Wednesday in the Big East opener for both teams. The Bluejays (9-3) had led by double digits until midway through the second half before Villanova (8-4) rallied to tie it and force overtime. Baylor Scheierman had a chance to tie it with seven seconds left but missed the front end of a one-and-one, and he missed a long 3-pointer at the buzzer. Trey Alexander scored all eight of Creighton’s points in overtime and finished with 16 points and a career-high 15 rebounds. Scheierman also had 16 points. Creighton led by 14 early in the second half.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.