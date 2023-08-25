Divvying dollars key issue as ACC leader ponder western expansion with Stanford, Cal and SMU

Atlantic Coast Conference athletic directors held a video call Thursday night to discuss the possibility of adding California, Stanford and SMU to the league and what to do with the extra revenue expansion would generate. So far, no new talks are scheduled. Adding schools could increase the ACC’s annual payout from ESPN by tens of millions of dollars per year. How that money is distributed to current schools is the key issue. Any expansion plan would need approval from 12 of the 15 schools in the ACC.

