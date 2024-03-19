Division I’s longest-tenured coach leads Oakland back to March Madness after 12-year absence

Greg Kampe accepted his first head coaching job years before Tom Izzo, Mark Few, Roy Williams or Jay Wright ran their own programs. And while Bob Knight, Dean Smith, Mike Krzyzewski and Jim Boeheim won national championships, Kampe was putting his signature on Oakland University’s program. Now, 40 years after arriving on Oakland’s campus near Detroit, the 68-year-old Kampe returns to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 13 seasons — as Division I’s coaching dean.

