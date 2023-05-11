Division III football likely to delay new clock rules for 1st downs

The NCAA Football Rules Committee is considering a proposal to delay the Division III implementation of the new game clock rule for first downs for a year. The biggest rule change for 2023 will have the game clock continue to run when a first down is gained except in the last two minutes of either half. Previously the clock stopped when a first down was gained and restarted on the referee’s signal. It was put on hold in Division III after the division’s management council request to have the Football Rules Committee give it further review.

