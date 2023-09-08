Division II West Georgia moving up to Div. I Atlantic Sun, United Athletic Conference

CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — West Georgia is moving up to NCAA Division I. The state board of regents has approved the move, which allows the Division II Wolves to begin transitioning to the Atlantic Sun Conference in the fall of 2024. West Georgia will give the Atlantic Sun a dozen members across seven Southern states and effectively replace another state school, Kennesaw State, which is moving up to the Football Bowl Subdivision’s Conference USA next year. The Wolves’ football program will be part of the United Athletic Conference, a Football Championship Subdivision alliance between the Atlantic Sun and Western Athletic Conference.

