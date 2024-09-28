Division-II member Frostburg State wins 25-24 to spoil Mercyhurst’s first home game as a DI program

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Myles Fulton threw for 184 yards and three touchdowns to three different receivers and Division II Frostburg State beat Mercyhurst 25-24 to spoil the Lakers’ first home game as a DI program. Frostburg State started the game with back-to-back onside kicks — both leading to touchdowns for a 14-0 lead. Mercyhurst also missed an extra-point attempt after its first touchdown in the second quarter as Frostburg State took a 17-12 advantage into the break. Fulton connected with Jeremiah Gibson for a 13-yard touchdown and a successful 2-point conversion made it 25-18 with 3:10 left in the third. Frostburg missed a 47-yard field goal with 3:05 left in the fourth, but Mercyhurst could not capitalize as it fumbled on the next play.

