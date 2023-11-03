Diving runner wins Canada’s 1st track and field gold at Pan American Games

By MAURICIO SAVARESE The Associated Press
Canada's Robert Joseph Heppenstall, right, and Charles Philibert-Thiboutot celebrate after finishing second and first, respectively, in the men's 1,500 meters at the Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Gunn]

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Charles Philibert-Thiboutot dived across the finish line to win the men’s 1,500-meter race and give Canada its first track and field gold medal at this year’s Pan American Games in Chile. Philibert-Thiboutot cried in disbelief when he saw he had secured the win in 3 minutes, 39.74 seconds, two one-hundredths of a second ahead of fellow Canadian Rob Heppenstall, who earned the silver medal. American Casey Comber won the bronze medal in a cold and damp National Stadium in Santiago, Chile. Shortly after the 1,500-meter race, shot putter Sarah Mitton gave Canada its second track and field gold.

