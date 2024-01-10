Disu scores career-high 33 points, No. 25 Texas survives at Cincinnati 74-73

CINCINNATI (AP) — Dylan Disu scored a career-high 33 points and Max Abmas hit a go-ahead jumper with eight seconds remaining to help No. 25 Texas beat Cincinnati 74-73. Abmas scored 15 points for the Longhorns, who were coming off a 78-67 loss at home to Texas Tech. Simas Lukosius scored 19 points and Viktor Lakhin had 17 points for the Bearcats, who were bidding to start 2-0 in their inaugural Big 12 season after a 71-60 upset win at No. 12 BYU. Tuesday night was the Bearcats and Longhorns first meeting in the regular season. The Bearcats won two prior NCAA Tournament matchups in 1963 and 2012.

