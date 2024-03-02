Disu scores 17 points as Texas pulls away from Oklahoma State, 81-65

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Dylan Disu scored 17 points and Texas pulled away late to beat Oklahoma State 81-65. The Longhorns evened their record in Big 12 Conference games to 8-8 while earning their 19th victory. With two games left in the regular season Texas is in 8th place. Oklahoma State falls into last place in the conference, a half-game behind West Virginia.

