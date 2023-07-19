Disrespectful! Reloading Alabama welcomes doubts while chasing Tide’s own goals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Right tackle JC Latham knows only too well that Bryce Young and Will Anderson are in the NFL now along with eight other players that were with Alabama last year. Yet Crimson Tide tradition remains. So does coach Nick Saban, whose roster is always so stocked he never even appears to reload. So go ahead. Make back-to-back national champ Georgia the preseason favorite to win the Southeastern Conference. Nothing could make Alabama happier — even if that snaps the Crimson Tide’s streak dating back to 2015. Lathan called those thoughts disrespectful Wednesday at SEC media days. Alabama’s expectations remain the same: going undefeated and winning another national title.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.