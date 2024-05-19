Disputed penalty in final minutes gives Whitecaps a 1-1 draw against Sounders

SEATTLE (AP) — Ryan Gauld scored on a penalty kick in the fifth minute of second half stoppage time, and the Vancouver Whitecaps salvaged a 1-1 draw with the Seattle Sounders. Gauld’s tying goal came following a lengthy video review where referee Victor Rivas and video official Pierre-Luc Lauziere determined Seattle defender Nouhou committed a handball inside the penalty area in the 90th minute. Gauld sent Seattle goalkeeper Stefan Frei the wrong direction with his left-footed shot for his fourth goal of the season. Gauld also scored against the Sounders in a 2-0 win last month. Seattle’s Jordan Morris scored his second of the year in the opening minutes of the match but the Sounders will feel it was a harsh penalty decision that cost them the chance at three points.

