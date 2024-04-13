Disputed penalty gives Man U draw at Bournemouth as CL qualification slips further away

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Manchester United has needed two penalty decisions to salvage a 2-2 draw at Bournemouth in the English Premier League. The point does little to boost United’s chances of playing Champions League soccer next season. United was trailing 2-1 when a shot by Kobbie Mainoo from outside the area was deflected onto the arm of Adam Smith. Referee Tony Harrington pointed to the spot even though the ball was traveling away from the goal and the Bournemouth player had little time to react. Bruno Fernandes converted the 65th-minute penalty for his second goal of the game. Harrington then awarded Bournemouth an injury-time penalty but a VAR review ruled the foul happened just outside the area.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.