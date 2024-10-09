Displaced Buccaneers appreciate having families and pets out of the path of Hurricane Milton

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hoping to make the best of an extended road trip that’s anything but normal for a NFL team. Displaced from Florida ahead of Hurricane Milton making landfall, the Bucs arrived in New Orleans on Tuesday — five days before Sunday’s game against the NFC South rival Saints. They practiced Wednesday at Tulane Stadium, trying as much as possible to replicate the usual schedule they have would have followed in Tampa. But instead of driving home from the team’s regular training facility, players and coaches boarded buses to return to hotel rooms being shared with family members and pets who evacuated with the team.

