Disgruntled Mathews says Shakib and Bangladesh ‘disgraceful’ for time out appeal

NEW DELHI (AP) — Angelo Mathews has blasted Bangladesh for the appeal that made him the first batter to be timed out in international cricket during the World Cup in New Delhi. Mathews wasn’t ready to face his first ball within two minutes as per tournament rules. His helmet strap broke and more than three minutes elapsed before he received a replacement helmet. Bangladesh and captain Shakib Al Hasan appealed for the Sri Lanka veteran to be timed out and the on-field umpires Marais Erasmus and Richard Illingworth agreed. Mathews says “it’s obviously disgraceful from Shakib and Bangladesh.” Sri Lanka lost by three wickets and was eliminated from semifinal contention.

