Discussion with Mets about converting Clay Holmes into a starter began at GM meetings last month

DALLAS (AP) — The New York Mets began discussions about signing Clay Holmes as a starter at the general managers meetings last month. Holmes’ $38 million, three-year contract was finalized Monday. A two-time All-Star closer with the Yankees, the 31-year-old right-hander is projected to join a rotation with right-handers Kodai Senga, Frankie Montas and Paul Blackburn, and left-hander David Peterson. Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns says “the usage is going to change a little bit” and “he may have to introduce some new stuff that we believe he can do.”

