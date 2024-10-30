Disappointing Auburn hosts surprising Vanderbilt

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia (2) runs the ball past Texas defensive back Jelani McDonald (25) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/George Walker IV]

Diego Pavia and the surprising Vanderbilt Commodores are set to visit disappointing Auburn. The Commodores are a win away from becoming bowl eligible for the first time since 2018. The Tigers must win three of their last four to make a bowl after finally picking up their first Southeastern Conference victory against Kentucky. The Commodores have already upset then-No. 1 Alabama and pushed No. 6 Texas to the brink.  Pavia was quarterback of the New Mexico State team that upset Auburn last season at Jordan-Hare Stadium. He passed for three touchdowns in that game.

