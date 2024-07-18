DirecTV signs multiyear deal as kit sponsor for the MLS expansion San Diego FC

SAN DIEGO (AP) — DirecTV has signed a multiyear deal to become the jersey partner of the San Diego FC, its first foray into kit sponsorship in MLS while expanding its presence in the local sports market. DirecTV will appear across the front of SDFC’s primary and secondary jerseys when the expansion club begins play in February. CEO Tom Penn says the kit sponsorship is the most important commercial partnership a club can have. The announcement comes about five weeks after SDFC signed Mexican star Chucky Lozano to a four-year contract.

