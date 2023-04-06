DirecTV for Business to carry Yankees’ games on Prime Video

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees games being shown on Amazon Prime Video this season will be available to restaurants, bars, hotels and other commercial establishments that have DirecTV for Business. The 19 remaining games are only available in the Yankees’ home-team footprint of New York state, Connecticut, north and central New Jersey, and northeast Pennsylvania. This does not apply to residential customers of DirecTV. DirecTV for Business also has the same arrangement nationally with Amazon Prime Video for NFL “Thursday Night Football,” MLS for its Season Pass package and Apple TV+ for “Friday Night Baseball.”

