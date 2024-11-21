DirecTV extends its agreement as title sponsor of the Holiday Bowl

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Sports San Diego says DirecTV has extended its agreement as title sponsor of the Holiday Bowl. Neither side would say how long the agreement is for. DirecTV began sponsoring the Holiday Bowl last year. After two editions at Petco Park, the downtown home of the San Diego Padres, the Holiday Bowl is moving to Snapdragon Stadium in Mission Valley. It will be played Dec. 27 and match a top team from the Atlantic Coast Conference against current and former teams from the Pac-12.

