DirecTV expands its reach into college sports as the new title sponsor of the Holiday Bowl

SAN DIEGO (AP) — DirecTV expanded its reach into college sports when it became the title sponsor of the Holiday Bowl. Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed and both the satellite TV provider and the bowl said the focus was on the 2023 game. With the Pac-12 dissolving, the bowl is looking for another conference to match against the ACC starting in 2024. This is DirecTV’s first bowl sponsorship. DirectTV also sponsors Notre Dame athletics and the Big Ten Conference and Big Ten Network.

