Diplomatic accord lets Saudi clubs with Ronaldo and Neymar go to Iran for Asian Champions League

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Karim Benzema and their Saudi Arabian soccer clubs will play in Iran for Asian Champions League games this season because of improved relations between the countries. The Asian Football Confederation has praised “a groundbreaking agreement” between Saudi and Iranian soccer federations letting their teams host each other in home and away games. They have been playing on neutral ground since 2015.

