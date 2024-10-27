Diogo Dalot produces one of the misses of the season as Ten Hag bemoans VAR call in Man United loss

LONDON (AP) — For Diogo Dalot, it was harder to miss. The Manchester United right back summed up his team’s scoring woes this season by spurning the easiest of chances in the Premier League game against West Ham after being presented with an open goal. The Portugal international was played through on goal by Bruno Fernandes and lifted the ball beyond onrushing goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianksi to find himself in front of an empty net. Dalot settled himself before somehow sidefooting a bouncing ball over the bar for what will go down as one of the misses of the season so far. He fell to the ground and put his arms over his head. Man United lost 2-1 and manager Erik ten Hag was unhappy at a late VAR decision.

