Dinwiddie has 25 in Brooklyn return, Nets beat Bulls 116-105

By PAT PICKENS The Associated Press
Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) goes to the basket against Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mary Altaffer]

NEW YORK (AP) — Spencer Dinwiddie scored 25 points in his first game since returning to Brooklyn and the Nets beat the Chicago Bulls 116-105, hours after trading superstar Kevin Durant to Phoenix. Joe Harris had 18 points, and Yuta Watanabe chipped in 14 points in 22 minutes off the bench. Dorian Finney-Smith, who came with Dinwiddie from Dallas in the trade for Kyrie Irving, had nine points and nine rebounds in his Nets debut. It was Dinwiddie’s first game in a Nets uniform since Dec. 27, 2020. Zach LaVine scored 38 points and DeMar DeRozan had 14 for Chicago, which lost its second straight and fell to 10-18 on the road.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.