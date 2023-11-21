Dinners, drones and apps: Spalletti’s plan for improving Italy after securing spot at Euro 2024

MILAN (AP) — The “real work” starts now for Italy and coach Luciano Spalletti after the Azzurri qualified for the European Championship. It includes everything from drones and smartphone apps to dinners and difficult matches. Italy drew 0-0 against Ukraine to secure an automatic qualifying spot and avoid the dreaded playoffs. It missed out on the past two World Cups because of playoff defeats to Sweden and North Macedonia. Spalletti now has something to work toward next year and is planning more changes to the way the national team operates.

