Dinamo Zagreb fires coach two days after 9-2 loss to Bayern Munich

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Two days after a 9-2 beating by Bayern Munich in the Champions League Dinamo Zagreb has fired coach Sergej Jakirović. The Croatian champion says in a statement Jakirović’s assistant Sandro Perković will take over as the interim coach. Dinamo’s next Champions League game is at home against Monaco in two weeks’ time. Bayern became the first team to score nine goals in the Champions League in the 32 years since the old European Cup was rebranded. Harry Kane scored four times including three from penalties. Jakirović led Dinamo to a domestic league and cup title double last season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.