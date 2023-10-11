Dimitrov rallies to beat Alcaraz in Shanghai. Jarry and Humbert also advance to quarterfinals

SHANGHAI (AP) — Grigor Dimitrov has upset second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 to reach the quarterfinals at the Shanghai Masters. It was the Bulgarian’s first win in four matches with the former world No. 1. Dimitrov was crisp from both wings and used his backhand drop shot to keep Alcaraz off balance. Dimitrov will next meet 22nd-seeded Nicolas Jarry, who beat wild-card Diego Schwartzmann 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 to make the last eight of a Masters tournament for the first time. Ugo Humbert also eliminated J.J. Wolf 6-1, 6-2 in a dominant 58-minute victory.

