Dimitrov overcomes Tsitsipas to reach Paris Masters final

By The Associated Press
Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov returns the ball to Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas during the semifinal of the Paris Masters tennis tournament at the Accor Arena, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michel Euler]

PARIS (AP) — Six years later Grigor Dimitrov is back in a Masters 1000 tournament final. The Bulgarian overcame strong resistance from seventh-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece to reach the final of the Paris Masters with a 6-3, 6-7 (1), 7-6 (3) victory. Dimitrov served well, hit 38 winners and was flawless at the net. Dimitrov is chasing his first tour-level tournament since 2017, when he won the ATP Finals. He reached his only previous Masters 1000 final the same year in Cincinnati. He will be up against either top-ranked Novak Djokovic or Andrey Rublev in Sunday’s final.

