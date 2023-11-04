Dimitrov overcomes Tsitsipas to reach Paris Masters final

PARIS (AP) — Six years later Grigor Dimitrov is back in a Masters 1000 tournament final. The Bulgarian overcame strong resistance from seventh-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece to reach the final of the Paris Masters with a 6-3, 6-7 (1), 7-6 (3) victory. Dimitrov served well, hit 38 winners and was flawless at the net. Dimitrov is chasing his first tour-level tournament since 2017, when he won the ATP Finals. He reached his only previous Masters 1000 final the same year in Cincinnati. He will be up against either top-ranked Novak Djokovic or Andrey Rublev in Sunday’s final.

