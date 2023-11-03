Dimitrov beats Hurkacz to reach Paris Masters semifinals for second time

PARIS (AP) — Grigor Dimitrov has booked his spot in the semifinals of the Paris Masters with a 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 win over Hubert Hurkacz that ended his rival’s hopes of qualifying for the ATP Finals. Despite hitting 19 aces the 11th-seeded Hurkacz dropped his serve three times and can no longer finish among the top eight players of the season. The 32-year-old Dimitrov reached the last four at the indoor tournament for the second time in his career. Top-ranked Novak Djokovic plays defending champion Holger Rune later Friday. The Dane beat Djokovic in last year’s final.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.