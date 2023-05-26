Dimitrov advances to first final since 2018 at Geneva Open, facing Jarry
By The Associated Press
Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria returns a ball to Taylor Fritz of the United States during their semi-final match at the Geneva Open tennis tournament in Geneva, Switzerland, Friday, May 26, 2023.
GENEVA (AP) — Grigor Dimitrov has advanced to his first final on the ATP Tour in more than five years. The Bulgarian beat second-seeded American Taylor Fritz 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 in the semifinals of the Geneva Open. Dimitrov trailed by a set and 4-2 in the second. He rallied to win a semifinal for the first time since February 2018 when his opponent David Goffin retired in Rotterdam. Dimitrov’s opponent on Saturday will be unseeded Nicolás Jarry who beat Alexander Zverev 7-6 (3), 6-3 in a rematch of their 2019 final in Geneva.
