Diminutive Tank Dell is putting up huge numbers in his rookie season for the Texans

HOUSTON (AP) — At just 5-foot-8 and 165 pounds, Tank Dell was plagued by doubters who thought his size would hold him back in the NFL. Nine games into his rookie season, Dell is proving those critics wrong by emerging as one of Houston’s top receivers. Dell had a season-high 149 yards on eight receptions and set a franchise rookie record with his sixth touchdown catch in the Texans’ 21-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals. He’s second on the team with 659 yards receiving, despite missing one game with a concussion. With seven games left, he has a good chance of setting the season record for a Houston rookie.

