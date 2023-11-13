Dimarco scores long-range wonder goal for Inter and breathes a sigh of relief

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan midfielder Federico Dimarco unleashed a strike from near the halfway line and then breathed a sigh of relief when it hit the back of the net. Dimarco collected the ball just inside his own half and took a few steps forward before letting fly to score an incredible opening goal that had San Siro on its feet. It also set Inter on the way to a 2-0 victory over Frosinone and back to the top of Serie A. Dimarco said: “Thank God it went in, otherwise I would’ve got more insults than I could even imagine.”

