Dillon Gabriel’s 4 TD passes lead No. 18 Oklahoma to a 28-11 win over SMU

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Dillon Gabriel threw four touchdown passes, Tawee Walker ran for a career-high 117 yards and No. 18 Oklahoma clawed out a 28-11 win over SMU. Andrel Anthony caught seven passes for 76 yards and a touchdown for the Sooners and linebacker Danny Stutsman anchored a steady defense with 17 tackles and a sack. Preston Stone passed for 250 yards, Jaylan Knighton had 103 yards from scrimmage and Jake Bailey had seven catches for 73 yards for SMU. The Mustangs outgained Oklahoma 367 yards to 365. But the Sooners went without a turnover while SMU turned it over twice and had a punt blocked.

