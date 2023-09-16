Dillon Gabriel throws for 5 TDs as No. 19 Oklahoma rolls past Tulsa 66-17

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Dillon Gabriel threw for 421 yards and five touchdowns, three of them to Nic Anderson, and No. 19 Oklahoma rolled to a 66-17 victory over in-state rival Tulsa. Gabriel was 28 of 31 with an interception as three of his receivers had at least 100 yards apiece. Jalil Farooq had 126 yards and one touchdown on six catches, and all three of Anderson’s grabs went for TDs on the way to 120 yards. Andrel Anthony had 112 yards on four receptions. Drake Stoops added a game-high eight catches for 53 yards with two TDs.

