Dillon Gabriel throws for 3 TDs as No. 8 Oregon beats UCLA 34-13 in first Big Ten game

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Dillon Gabriel threw three touchdown passes and moved up in the NCAA record books as eighth-ranked Oregon rolled to a 34-13 victory over UCLA in its first Big Ten game. Tez Johnson had 11 receptions for 121 yards and two TDs as the Ducks picked up their 12th victory in their least 13 meetings against the Bruins. Gabriel — who completed 31 of 41 passes for 280 yards — became the fourth Football Bowl Subdivision player to reach 16,000 yards passing for his career and moved into a three-way tie for third with 134 touchdown passes. UCLA has dropped three straight in DeShaun Foster’s first season as coach.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.