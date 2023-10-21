Dillon Gabriel throws 3 TD passes against his former team as No. 6 Oklahoma holds off UCF, 31-29

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Dillon Gabriel passed for 253 yards and three touchdowns against his former team, Oklahoma stopped a two-point attempt in the closing minutes and the sixth-ranked Sooners held on to beat UCF 31-29. Nic Anderson caught five passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns for the Sooners. John Rhys Plumlee passed for 248 yards and two touchdowns for UCF. Javon Baker had five catches for 134 yards and two touchdowns and RJ Harvey ran for 101 yards for the Knights. UCF is still seeking its first Big 12 win.

