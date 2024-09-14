Dillon Gabriel leads No. 9 Oregon to 49-14 win over rival Oregon State

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Dillon Gabriel threw for 291 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for 64 yards with another score, to lead No. 9 Oregon to a 49-14 victory over Oregon State on Saturday. Jordan James had 12 carries for 86 yards and two touchdowns, and the Ducks improved to 3-0 in their first Big Ten season after the demise of the Pac-12. It was the 128th meeting in the rivalry between the two former conference foes. Oregon State fell to 2-1 with the loss.

