Dillingham scores 23, No. 15 Kentucky pulls away from Vanderbilt 93-77 for 4th consecutive win

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Rob Dillingham scored 23 points, including consecutive 3-pointers just before halftime, Antonio Reeves added 20 in his home finale and No. 15 Kentucky rode 56% second-half shooting to pull away from Vanderbilt 93-77 for its fourth straight victory. The Wildcats went back and forth with the Commodores for much of the first half before taking the lead for good just before the break as Reed Sheppard made the first of Kentucky’s four straight 3s. Dillingham followed with a pair before Reeves made another from deep with three seconds remaining for a 45-40 edge. Tyrin Lawrence had 23 points for the Commodores.

