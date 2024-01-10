Dillingham scores 23, Mitchell has 20 points and 14 boards as No. 6 Kentucky tops Missouri 90-77

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Rob Dillingham scored 23 points off the bench, Tre Mitchell had 20 points and 14 rebounds, and No. 6 Kentucky beat Missouri 90-77 for its sixth consecutive victory. The Wildcats led for all but a minute and stayed safely ahead thanks to key baskets that provided breathing room every time the Tigers crept within several possessions after halftime. Missouri got within seven three times with less than 10 minutes remaining, but Antonio Reeves answered with a jumper and thunderous dunk before Aaron Bradshaw threw down another. Missouri never got closer than nine after that. Noah Carter scored 20 points for the Tigers.

